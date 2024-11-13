Published 21:38 IST, November 13th 2024
Greg Maffei steps down as CEO of Liberty Media, the company that owns F1
Liberty Media said in a statement Wednesday that Maffei would leave his role when his contract expires at the end of the year and become an advisor. The company's 83-year-old chairman John Malone will be the interim CEO.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Greg Maffei, president, CEO and director of Liberty Media Corp., arrives at the Sun Valley Inn for the 2011 Allen and Co. Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho | Image: AP Photo
