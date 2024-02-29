Oscar Piastri of Australia leads at the start of the sprint race ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix | Image: AP

One of the biggest worries of Indian fans of Formula 1 was watching their beloved racers on television. During the 2023 season, F1 decided not to broadcast the races in India on any channel but to stream it on their own streaming channel F1 TV Pro. It resulted in a drop in viewership of F1 in India. It became a huge issue for racing fans in India but now that issue has been solved.,

F1 will now be live-streamed exclusively on Fancode for the 2024 season, starting from Bahrain GP. As compared to F1 TV Pro which is available at Rs 2,499 annually or Rs 299 monthly, F1 will be available on FanCode for a yearly price of just Rs 599. Users can also buy passes for individual races, which is priced at around Rs 49 for each race.

Formula 1 and FanCode announce new partnership to exclusively broadcast F1 in India#F1 @FanCode https://t.co/j0bTWvRSxl — F1 Media (@F1Media) February 29, 2024

'Formula 1 has today announced a new two-year (2024 and 2025 seasons) agreement with FanCode that sees the leading sports streaming platform become the exclusive broadcast partner to Formula 1 in India until the end of the 2025 season," F1 said in a statement.

“The agreement grants FanCode exclusive rights to broadcast all F1 race weekends, including all practice and qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grands Prix. FanCode will use its best-in-class technical capabilities to offer fans a premium viewing experience by allowing them to follow every minute of the record-breaking 24-race season on their phone, tablet, and smart TV, starting with the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2024 on 2 March 2024,” F1 said.

“There is a growing appetite for Formula 1 in India, particularly amongst younger and female supporters. Nearly 60 million fans follow the sport and 1 in 2 started following F1 in the last four years. This partnership allows Formula 1 to tap into a rapidly emerging fanbase and invites FanCode’s audience of nearly 100 million passionate sports fans into the world of F1,” it continued to say.

Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Bahrain GP Practice take place?

The Bahrain GP Practice will commence on Wednesday, February 29th, 2024, and will last till 2nd March.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM IST(29th February)

Practice 2: 08:30 PM to 09:30 PM IST (29th February)

Practice 3: 06:00 PM to 07:00 PM IST (1st March)

Where will the Bahrain GP Practice take place?

The Bahrain GP will be hosted at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Bahrain GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Bahrain GP Live Streaming via Fancode. As compared to F1 TV Pro which is available at Rs 2,499 annually or Rs 299 monthly, F1 will be available on FanCode for a yearly price of just Rs 599. Users can also buy passes for individual races, which is priced at around Rs 49 for each race.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Bahrain GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. It will take place from 12:30 PM BST onwards.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Bahrain GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 06:30 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Bahrain GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Bahrain GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 10:30 PM AEDT onwards.