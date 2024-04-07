Red Bull driver Max Verstappen drives past cherry blossoms as he takes part in the first free practice session at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka | Image: WWE

After the impactful Australian GP, where Carlos Sainz emerged as the winner, all eyes are moving towards Suzuka, Japan, for the Japanese GP. After Max Verstappen failed to complete the race in Australia after being out of the race due to early retirement, he will seek redemption in Japan. The same was true for Lewis Hamilton, who could not complete the race either. Both drivers will aim to deliver a better performance. Max's domination was on display as he clinched the pole position and will start at P1 in the Main Race. Ahead of the event, take a look at all the live streaming details and things you need to know.

Japanese GP Live Streaming: Main Race Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Japanese GP Practice take place?

The Japanese GP Main Race will commence on Sunday, April 7th, 2024.

The timing is as follows:

Main Race: 10:30 AM (2nd March)

Where will the Japanese GP Practice take place?

The Japanese GP will be hosted at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan.

How to watch the Japanese GP Practice Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Japanese GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Japanese GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Japanese GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and FanCode.

How to watch the Japanese GP Practice Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Japanese GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. It will take place from 06:00 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the Japanese GP Practice Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Japanese GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 01:00 AM ET onwards.

How to watch the Japanese GP Practice Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Japanese GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 04:00 PM AEDT onwards.