Updated March 9th, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Proud Moment! Indian racer Kush Maini grabs pole position in F2 Saudi Arabian GP
Maini currently stands at fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Indian racer Kush Maini on Saturday grabbed the pole position in the F2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix here to become the first Indian to achieve the feat.
Maini, who drives for Invicta Racing, has thus remained in contention for a historic F2 title.
Advertisement
Maini currently stands at fifth position in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship with 27 points. The table is led by the winner of the first round, Zane Maloney, who has 47 points.
In fact, Maini had claimed the pole position in the first round itself but he was later disqualified and started the race from the back of the grid due to technical issues.
Advertisement
He eventually finished seventh and was also able to garner points.
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.