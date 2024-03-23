×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:25 IST

McLaren Racing extends Zak Brown's contract as CEO through 2030

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown said Friday he's signed an extension to remain in charge of the organization through 2030.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Zak Brown
Zak Brown gestures during a press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown said Friday he's signed an extension to remain in charge of the organization through 2030.

Brown made the announcement on social media. He has been CEO since 2018 and the American oversees all of McLaren's racing programs from its England-based headquarters.

Advertisement

“It's a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing's different race series,” Brown wrote. “Together, with our people, our fans, and our partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track.”

McLaren is the only team that competes in Formula 1, IndyCar, Formula E, Extreme E and esports. The F1 team fields cars for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are both under long-term contracts. The IndyCar team fields cars for Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, although Malukas is injured and Callum Ilott has been his replacement driver for the first two IndyCar races.

Advertisement

Brown closed his statement noting “as CEO, and as a McLaren fan, I want what you want, to win. Let's keep pushing.”

F1 this weekend races in Australia, where Brown is for the third race of the season. IndyCar is in Thermal, California, for a $1 million exhibition race.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

BSEB 12th scrutiny dates

a minute ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

a minute ago
They Didn't Comply With I-T Rules: BJP Slams Congress Amid Bank Freeze Row

BJP Slams Congress

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

4 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

9 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

11 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

12 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

14 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

15 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

16 minutes ago
US Election

Election Year

16 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

18 minutes ago
Almond and pancakes

PCOS Diet For Women

18 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

18 minutes ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Arrives In Style

19 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Casuals

20 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger, Akshay Get Clicked

20 minutes ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny's Airport Look

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World7 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo