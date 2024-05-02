Advertisement

Formula 1 is all set to visit the United States and it will visit Miami for the third time as they continue to build up the event since it's inaugural race in 2022. All eyes will be locked in on Red Bull racing as Max Verstappen will aim to continue his winning ways after making the sweep in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Japan and China. Expect a lot of thrill and star-studded presence at the event. Ahead of the raceday, take a look at the entire schedule for the Miami Grand Prix and know all the timings, dates and live streaming details.

Miami GP Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Miami GP take place?

The Miami GP will commence on Friday, May 03rd, 2024 and will last till 06th May.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM IST (03rd May)

Qualifying: 02:00 PM to 02:44 AM IST (04th May)

Sprint: 09:30 PM to 10:30 PM IST (04th May)

Sprint Qualifying: 01:30 AM to 02:30 AM IST (05th May)

Race: 01:30 AM IST (06th May)

Where will the Miami GP take place?

The Miami GP will be hosted at the MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTODROME.

How to watch the Miami GP Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Miami GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Miami GP Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Miami GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch the Miami GP Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Miami GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV. It will take place from 05:30 PM BST onwards.

How to watch the Miami GP Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Miami GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo. It will take place from 12:30 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the Miami GP Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Miami GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. It will take place from 03:30 AM AEDT onwards.