Updated February 7th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

'Never thought THAT could happen': Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on SENSATIONAL Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton's ex-teammate was shocked to see that the driver is leaving the Mercedes F1 team to join Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.

Pavitra Shome
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Vallteri Bottas
Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas stand on the podium of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lewis Hamilton, the Seven-time Formula One World Champion created tremors throughout the auto racing industry. Ahead of the official start of the 2023 calendar, the massive Hamilton unveiling has been one of the most intriguing events to take place in 2024 thus far. Lewis will race in his final season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari in 2025. Incredibly, the famous Formula One driver has signed a contract extension with his current team. The unexpected manoeuvre surprised Hamilton's former Silver Arrows teammate, current Stake F1 driver Valtteri Bottas.

Also Read: Is he the NEW FACE of Mercedes F1? Toto Wolff leaves huge hint on who will replace Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas did not expect Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes AMG F1

Ferrari startled the sporting world when it announced that Lewis Hamilton would join the team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract. Valtteri Bottas was surprised to learn of the deal that shook the motor racing world. The Finnish driver, who has been Hamilton's longest-serving teammate in the sport, said he anticipated Hamilton to continue racing with Mercedes for the rest of his F1 career rather than pursue a move elsewhere. However, he expects that the action would create a stir in the driver market.

"[I'm] surprised. I never actually thought that could happen. I think it's good for him. It's a big opportunity, it's a big move. Obviously, he's made the decision himself, so I'm happy for him," Bottas was quoted by Formula 1.

"He's got so much experience of the sport, he's dealt with many different people in the sport and I think there's no problem on that. I'm sure it's going to be quite an exciting project for him to try and get to the top together with Ferrari. If anyone can do it, he can do it," Bottas added.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a 'childhood dream' come true

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz once he joins Scuderia Ferrari. Even though Sainz has confirmed that he will leave the red and black at the end of the season, there is no word on where he will head next.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

