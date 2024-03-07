×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming: Schedule & Live Streaming for Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

Ahead of the race day, the practice round will commence at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Check all the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 Practice Live Streaming here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car into a corner at the start of the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The F1 calendar kicked off with a bang, with the Bahrain GP receiving a lot of attention. The drivers and their crews have now travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the second race on the calendar. Max Verstappen started 2023 with dominance, winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. He will strive to maintain his domination throughout the year. The Saudi Grand Prix, like last weekend's Sakhir event, will take place on Saturday. The modification was made in recognition of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday, March 10. The new F1 season had a lor of buzz before the season even started, and it is expected to be a thriller race in the middle east.

Also Read: F1’s George Russell calls for transparency after report FIA president sought to overturn penalty

Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Saudi Arabian GP Practice take place?

The Saudi Arabian GP Practice will commence on Thursday, March 07th, 2024 and will last till 09th March.

The timings are as follows:

Practice 1: 07:00 PM to 20:00 PM IST (07th March)

Practice 2: 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST (07th March)

Practice 3: 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM IST (8th March)

Qualifying: 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST (08th March)

Main Race: 10:30 PM IST (09th March)

Where will the Saudi Arabian GP take place?

The Saudi Arabian GP will be hosted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: FIA validates complaints against President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over alleged race result tampering

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Saudi Arabian GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Practice Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Saudi Arabian GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Saudi Arabian GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.

How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch Saudi Arabian GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports. 

Saudi Arabian GP: Timings

SESSION

LOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

Practice 1

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

Practice 2

20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Practice 3

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

Qualifying20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Main Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30
Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

