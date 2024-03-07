Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:35 IST
Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming: Schedule & Live Streaming for Practice, Qualifying & Main Race
Ahead of the race day, the practice round will commence at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Check all the Saudi Arabian GP 2024 Practice Live Streaming here.
The F1 calendar kicked off with a bang, with the Bahrain GP receiving a lot of attention. The drivers and their crews have now travelled to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the second race on the calendar. Max Verstappen started 2023 with dominance, winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. He will strive to maintain his domination throughout the year. The Saudi Grand Prix, like last weekend's Sakhir event, will take place on Saturday. The modification was made in recognition of Ramadan, which begins on Sunday, March 10. The new F1 season had a lor of buzz before the season even started, and it is expected to be a thriller race in the middle east.
Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
When will the Saudi Arabian GP Practice take place?
The Saudi Arabian GP Practice will commence on Thursday, March 07th, 2024 and will last till 09th March.
The timings are as follows:
Practice 1: 07:00 PM to 20:00 PM IST (07th March)
Practice 2: 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST (07th March)
Practice 3: 07:00 PM to 08:00 PM IST (8th March)
Qualifying: 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST (08th March)
Main Race: 10:30 PM IST (09th March)
Where will the Saudi Arabian GP take place?
The Saudi Arabian GP will be hosted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live telecast in India?
Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Saudi Arabian GP live telecast since there is no official broadcast.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Practice Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming via F1 TV Pro and Fancode.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Saudi Arabian GP via Sky Sports F1. The live stream will be available on SkyGo, NOW TV.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Saudi Arabian GP via ABC Sports Network and ESPN. The live stream will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo.
How to watch the Saudi Arabian GP Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch Saudi Arabian GP via Fox Sports. The live stream will be available on Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
Saudi Arabian GP: Timings
SESSION
LOCAL TIME
GMT
CET
ET
PT
AEDT
JST
IST
Practice 1
16:30
13:30
14:30
08:30
05:30
00:30¹
22:30
19:00
Practice 2
20:00
17:00
18:00
|12:00
09:00
|04:00¹
02:00¹
|22:30
Practice 3
16:30
13:30
14:30
08:30
|05:30
00:30¹
|22:30
19:00
|Qualifying
|20:00
17:00
18:00
12:00
09:00
|04:00¹
02:00¹
22:30
Main Race
20:00
17:00
18:00
12:00
09:00
04:00¹
02:00¹
|22:30
Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:35 IST
