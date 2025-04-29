Sergio Perez Tipped for Formula 1 Return by Ex-Red Bull Senior Figure as Cadillac Rumours Pick Up Ahead of Miami GP 2025

When Sergio Perez was dropped from his Red Bull Formula 1 seat for the 2025 season, few were surprised when the call was made.

After all, Perez had struggled to match up to Max Verstappen's driving standards and this saw Red Bull lose out on the F1 constructor's championship to McLaren.

However, despite Perez's departure, the conundrum of Red Bull's second seat has not eased as successor Liam Lawson lasted only two races before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

And now the veteran Mexican driver nicknamed ‘Checo’ has been linked with a comeback to the sport - and has been backed to do well by an ex-member of the Red Bull team.

Sergio Perez Praised by Ex-Red Bull Figure

The praise comes from none other than Jonathan Wheatley, who is now the team principal of the Sauber F1 team but who was previously RBR's sporting director.

"I think he's more than capable of coming back and very quickly getting up to speed in a new team. I was always surprised how he could rebuild himself and come back stronger from each setback," Wheatley told Formula.Hu.

What's more, Wheatley also highlighted the exact ways in which Perez can be an asset to any team on the grid.

"Checo is a very professional, very talented and of course a very fast driver who is a pleasure to work with. It comes down as always to mental strength and confidence," Wheatley said.

Perez Set For 2026 Comeback?

The praise for Perez comes at a time when he is being linked with a comeback to the F1 grid as early as the 2026 F1 season.

That is because Cadillac, the American car manufacturer who will join the grid next year, are reportedly interested in him.