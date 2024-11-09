Published 23:29 IST, November 9th 2024
Formula E makes history with first-ever all-women test session at Circuito del Jarama
Formula E on Saturday hosted its first-ever all-women test session for an FIA World Championship at Circuito del Jarama in Madrid. The event saw 18 elite women drivers test the new GEN3 Evo race car ahead of the 2024-25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Formula E's McLaren car | Image: X/FIAFormulaE
Advertisement
Loading...
23:29 IST, November 9th 2024