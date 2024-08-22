Published 11:28 IST, August 22nd 2024
Four Indian women wrestlers in World Championship finals
Putting up a dominant show, all four Indian women wrestlers in action, including Aditi Kumari, Neha and Pulkit, got themselves in title contention at the Under-17 World Championships, on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Another hope of medal arose for India, wrestler Ritika reached quarter finals | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:28 IST, August 22nd 2024