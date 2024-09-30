Published 17:40 IST, September 30th 2024
France striker Antoine Griezmann retires from international soccer
France striker Antoine Griezmann says he is retiring from international soccer. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals. He started with Les Bleus in 2014 and won the 2018 World Cup.
Antoine Griezmann retires from international soccer
