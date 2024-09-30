sb.scorecardresearch
  • France striker Antoine Griezmann retires from international soccer

Published 17:40 IST, September 30th 2024

France striker Antoine Griezmann retires from international soccer

France striker Antoine Griezmann says he is retiring from international soccer. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals. He started with Les Bleus in 2014 and won the 2018 World Cup.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
