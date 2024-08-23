sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:32 IST, August 23rd 2024

Freestyle wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships

India's men's freestyle wrestlers could not replicate the success of their women counterparts at the Under-17 World Championships as none of the five grapplers in action on Saturday could make the semifinals, here. Out of the five, only two -- Harsh and Vevik -- managed to win a round.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
20:32 IST, August 23rd 2024