Freestyle wrestlers disappoint at U17 World Championships
India's men's freestyle wrestlers could not replicate the success of their women counterparts at the Under-17 World Championships as none of the five grapplers in action on Saturday could make the semifinals, here. Out of the five, only two -- Harsh and Vevik -- managed to win a round.
