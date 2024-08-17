Published 12:23 IST, August 17th 2024
Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket in 3-set loss to Gael Monfils at Cincinnati Open
Carlos Alcaraz repeatedly smashed his racket on the court in a rare show of frustration on Friday, and the four-time Grand Slam winner fell to Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:23 IST, August 17th 2024