Published 12:23 IST, August 17th 2024

Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket in 3-set loss to Gael Monfils at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz repeatedly smashed his racket on the court in a rare show of frustration on Friday, and the four-time Grand Slam winner fell to Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
12:23 IST, August 17th 2024