Published 12:23 IST, August 17th 2024

Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket in 3-set loss to Gael Monfils at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz repeatedly smashed his racket on the court in a rare show of frustration on Friday, and the four-time Grand Slam winner fell to Gael Monfils 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at the Cincinnati Open.