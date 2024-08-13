Published 11:37 IST, August 13th 2024

Georgia No. 1 In Pre Season AP Top 25 And Ohio State No. 2 As Expanded SEC, Big Ten Flex Muscles

Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for the second straight year as the superconference era begins with the SEC and Big Ten dominating the top 10 of the rankings.