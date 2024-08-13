Published 11:37 IST, August 13th 2024
Georgia No. 1 In Pre Season AP Top 25 And Ohio State No. 2 As Expanded SEC, Big Ten Flex Muscles
Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll for the second straight year as the superconference era begins with the SEC and Big Ten dominating the top 10 of the rankings.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kirby Smart- Georgia Head Coach | Image: AP
