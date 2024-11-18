Published 22:25 IST, November 18th 2024
Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito vs. the Bucs
The New York Giants are benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and will start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to break a five-game losing streak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
