sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito vs. the Bucs

Published 22:25 IST, November 18th 2024

Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito vs. the Bucs

The New York Giants are benching struggling quarterback Daniel Jones and will start fan favorite Tommy DeVito against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in an attempt to break a five-game losing streak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Giants bench QB Daniel Jones
Giants bench QB Daniel Jones | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

22:25 IST, November 18th 2024