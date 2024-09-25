sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:19 IST, September 25th 2024

Giants hit 5 homers, continue run against playoff contenders with 11-0 win over Diamondbacks

Michael Conforto and Brett Wisely each hit three-run homers in San Francisco’s six-run third inning, and the Giants won their fifth straight against playoff contenders by crushing the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-0 on Tuesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Giants 11-0 Win Over Diamondbacks
Giants 11-0 Win Over Diamondbacks | Image: AP
