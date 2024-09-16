sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Glasgow set to be announced as host city of 'scaled down' 2026 CWG: Report

Published 23:34 IST, September 16th 2024

Glasgow set to be announced as host city of 'scaled down' 2026 CWG: Report

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Glasgow To Reportedly Host CWG 2026
Glasgow To Reportedly Host CWG 2026 | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:34 IST, September 16th 2024