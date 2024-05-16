Advertisement

Major League Cricket (MLC) has today announced that tickets for the highly anticipated 2024 season are officially on sale to the general public via tickets.majorleaguecricket.com.

Fans nationwide are encouraged to act fast and secure tickets after sell-out crowds in the League’s inaugural 2023 season and 2024 pre-sale tickets in high demand following the recent season schedule announcement.

The ﬁerce competition between the six teams in the MLC will ignite Friday, July 5th, when 2023 champions MI New York take on the Seattle Orcas in an unmissable rematch at Morrisville, NC, at 3:30 PM EDT, followed by the Texas Super Kings vs. LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, at 7:30 PM CDT.

The opening weekend will see Washington Freedom facing MI New York on Saturday, July 6th, at 3:00 pm EDT, and the San Francisco Unicorns vs. LA Knight Riders on Sunday, July 7th at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX, at 7:30 PM CDT.

The tournament will roll into three weeks of nonstop T20 action, featuring international stars and the nation’s top domestic talent putting on a show. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell (Washington Freedom), Jake Fraser-McGurk (San Francisco Unicorns), Nicholas Pooran (MI New York), Imad Wasim (Seattle Orcas), Devon Conway (Texas Super Kings), and Andre Russell (LA Knight Riders), this season promises unforgettable moments for fans of all ages.

Tickets for all matches, including the four playoffs, are available online through the Official Cognizant Major League Cricket website. In addition to the world-class matches, fans have several ticket options to choose from, with general admission tickets starting at $30 per person. The season's excitement extends beyond the pitch, with entertainment, ﬁreworks, free giveaways, player signings and meet-and-greets, merchandise giveaways, food trucks, and samples throughout the tournament.

The MLC has released an exclusive offer for cricket fans - Buy One, Get One Free matches featuring Seattle Orcas vs. LA Knight Riders on July 9 and Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco Unicorns on July 22. Both matches will begin at 7:30 PM CDT at Grand Prairie Stadium, TX. This offer is perfect for families and large groups of friends who want to enjoy a perfect summer evening of cricket. It's also an excellent opportunity for fans to introduce their friends to the sport.

For those wanting more, tournament passes are available to ensure guaranteed access to all matches - including the hotly contested playoff series. Premium hospitality tickets are also available, with VIP seating and boxes available, which include food and beverage packages designed for hosting guests in style.

Cognizant Major League Cricket’s CEO, Vijay Srinivasan, said the demand for presale tickets demonstrated the league’s presence has made an impact on the American cricket community

“The enthusiasm for cricket in America is increasing rapidly, and we are delighted to provide fans across the nation the opportunity to witness top-tier cricket live in their own backyard.

"We are gathering the world's top players and organizing a spectacular event in the largest sporting market globally. The success of the ﬁrst season has given us a foundation to establish one of the premier T20 leagues in the world, and our goal is to keep expanding the sport in the United States and offer the community an opportunity to engage with it, whether as fans or participants."

“We are pleased to announce the tickets on sale for season two and encourage our fans to get their tickets quickly to ensure they don’t miss out on the action,” said Srinivasan.

Off the back of Major League Cricket’s ﬁrst successful season and a momentum boost anticipated from the ICC T20 World Cup in the U.S. in June - the 2024 season is primed to reach new heights with cricket fever to captivate the US this summer.

For more information about Major League Cricket, please visit www.majorleaguecricket.com