sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Head-scratchers by Bengals and Bills coaches in waning seconds highlight NFL's topsy-turvy Week 5

Published 00:50 IST, October 9th 2024

Head-scratchers by Bengals and Bills coaches in waning seconds highlight NFL's topsy-turvy Week 5

If only Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott could have swapped end-of-game strategies, the teetering Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills might have avoided their big bellyflops in the NFL's topsy-turvy Week 5.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Head-scratchers by Bengals and Bills coaches
Head-scratchers by Bengals and Bills coaches | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:50 IST, October 9th 2024