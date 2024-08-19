sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:53 IST, August 19th 2024

Hideki Matsuyama avoids collapse and rallies to win FedEx Cup playoffs opener

Hideki Matsuyama lost a five-shot lead in four holes and responded with birdies on two of the toughest holes on the course to salvage an even-par 70 and a two-shot victory Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds his trophy after winning the St. Jude Championship golf tournament in Memphis, Tenn. | Image: AP
