Published 14:43 IST, August 18th 2024

Hideki Matsuyama surges to a 5-shot lead in steamy Memphis

Hideki Matsuyama pulled away from a crowded field Saturday with a 6-under 64, giving him a five-shot lead over Nick Dunlap in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the postseason opener where the focus began to shift toward players trying to extend their season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama pose with his bronze medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
