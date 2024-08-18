Published 14:43 IST, August 18th 2024
Hideki Matsuyama surges to a 5-shot lead in steamy Memphis
Hideki Matsuyama pulled away from a crowded field Saturday with a 6-under 64, giving him a five-shot lead over Nick Dunlap in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the postseason opener where the focus began to shift toward players trying to extend their season.
Hideki Matsuyama pose with his bronze medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
