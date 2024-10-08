sb.scorecardresearch
  HIL can transform Indian hockey's landscape, feels Salima Tete

Published 13:35 IST, October 8th 2024

HIL can transform Indian hockey's landscape, feels Salima Tete

Indian women's team captain Salima Tete can't wait for the upcoming Hockey India League as she feels that the event will help shape the careers of young players and build a strong bench strength for the national team. The HIL is all set to return after seven years in December this year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Salima Tete
Salima Tete | Image: olympics.com
