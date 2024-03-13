×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Hitaashee Bakshi cards amazing 8-under to lead in sixth leg of WPGT

She had another birdie on the 13th and a bogey on the 17th, her only blemish of the day, to equal the ladies course record.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hitaashee Bakshi
Hitaashee Bakshi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hitaashee Bakshi played a sensational front nine, carding 8-under 64 to emerge sole leader on the opening day of the sixth leg of the 2024 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Tuesday.

Hitaashee, who has had a steady season so far and leads the Hero Order of Merit, opened sedately at the DLF Golf and Country Club with two pars. She then landed two eagles and four birdies in the next seven holes for a front nine of 8-under 28.

Advertisement

She had another birdie on the 13th and a bogey on the 17th, her only blemish of the day, to equal the ladies course record.

Hitaashee, who in her five previous starts has won once and been second or tied-second on three occasions, is eight shots clear of the second-placed Vani Kapoor and last week's winner, Amandeep Drall, who shot 72 each.

Advertisement

Gaurika Bishnoi, who was runner-up last week in the fifth leg, was fourth with a round of 73, while the Queen Sirikit-bound amateur Zara Anand showed promise with a 74 that put her at fifth.

Hitaashee, who after a comeback from injuries topped the Thailand LPGA Q-School, showed great form. She picked an eagle on the Par-5 fourth and another eagle on Par-4 sixth, where she holed her second shot.

Advertisement

Her birdies came on the third, fifth, eighth and ninth. On the back nine, she birdied the 13th, and her lone bogey came on the challenging 17th.

Vani had four birdies and four bogeys in her first 13 holes and parred the rest, while Amandeep parred the first 11 holes and birdied the Par-3 12th and gave that shot back on the Par-4 17th. Gaurika had three birdies against four bogeys.

Advertisement

Zara had a rough start and was 3-over after the first six holes, but three birdies and a bogey between the eighth and 12th steadied her. She finished with two more bogeys against one birdie.

Astha Madan (75) was sixth, while five players, Ananya Datar, Karishma Govind, Jasmine Shekar, Jahaanvie Walia and another Queen Sirikit player, amateur Vidhatri Urs, were all tied seventh at 76 each.

Advertisement

Amateur Heena Kang, also part of the Indian team going for Queen Sirikit with Zara and Vidhatri, shot 77 to be T-12. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shriya Saran with Rajinikanth

Shriya On Rajinikanth

a few seconds ago
Zoe Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Denzel Washington

Kravitz On Walk Of Fame

a minute ago
Asian Development Bank (ADB), (Representative Image)

India and ADB

10 minutes ago
The new e-mobility scheme will apply for months till July 2024.

Centre E-Mobility Scheme

16 minutes ago
Nude nails

Nude Nails Trend

23 minutes ago
Death

Man hangs himself

29 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

36 minutes ago
Phurba Lachenpa

Phurba Lachenpa on ISL

an hour ago
Hitaashee Bakshi

Hitaashee at WPGT

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant miracle man

an hour ago
Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar

Vijay-Ajith's Film

an hour ago
CAA

CAA: Top Developments

an hour ago
Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas to take field

an hour ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in MP

an hour ago
BJP Fields New Faces in Karnataka

New Faces From Karnataka

an hour ago
star wars squadrons

Star Wars Squadrons: Ho

an hour ago
Dev Patel in Monkey Man

Dev On Monkey Man Filming

an hour ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News5 hours ago

  3. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo