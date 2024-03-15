×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

Hitaashee collects second win with 11-shot margin in 6th leg of WPGT

Hitaashee Bakshi did not have the best round on the fourth and final day of the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, but still managed to win by 11 shots at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hitashee
Hitashee | Image:WPGT
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hitaashee, who was 14-under after 36 holes, finished 10-under with rounds of 75 and 73 on the final two days. She had shot 64 and 66 in the first two rounds.

Gaurika Bishnoi, the only other player in red figures, shot even-par 72 for a total of 1-under 287 and was sole second, while Ladies European Tour (LET) players, Amandeep Drall (71) and Vani Kapoor (73), shared the third place in the Rs 25 lakh event.

The New Zealand-bound amateurs, Vidhatri Urs (72) and Zara Anand (76), were fifth and sixth respectively. The duo along with Heena Kang will represent India at the Queen Sirikit Cup next week.

Hitaashee could afford three bogeys, two of which came on Par-5s on the final day, as she cruised to a comfortable win. Her two birdies of the day came on the ninth and 17th.

Gaurika had two birdies and two bogeys, while Amandeep Drall, winner of the WPGT fifth leg, had two birdies and one bogey. Vani had two early bogeys and a birdie and then parred her last 10 holes.

Vidhatri played steady with two birdies and two bogeys, while Zara seemed headed for a fine round as she was 3-under for the front nine. She then bogeyed the 10th and 14th and dropped a quadruple of bogeys on the challenging 17th hole.

Hitaashee became the second player after Sneha Singh (79 and T-15) to win more than once this season.

Earlier, Hitaashee had won the third leg and was runners-up in the first, second and fifth legs. Sneha won the second and fourth legs. Amandeep Drall and amateur Nishna Patel have won once each.

Jasmine Shekar (76), Khushi Khanijau (73) and Ananya Datar (77) occupied the seventh to the ninth places, while Shweta Mansingh (72) and Neha Tripathi (76) were tied for the 10th spot.

Hitaashee stayed on top of the Hero Order of Merit while Amandeep is now second and Sneha Singh is third. Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar are fourth and fifth.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:45 IST

