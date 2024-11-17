sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:16 IST, November 17th 2024

Hitaashee takes third title of the season, wins 14th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hitaashee Bakshi did not face any problems on the way to picking her third title of the season, claiming the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour by four shots here on Sunday. The 20-year-old Hitaashee joined Vidhatri Urs as the only other player to win three titles this year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hitaashee Bakshi
Hitaashee Bakshi | Image: ANI
