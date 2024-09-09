sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Hockey community, family and friends mourn brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau at their funeral

Published 23:10 IST, September 9th 2024

Hockey community, family and friends mourn brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau at their funeral

John and Matthew Gaudreau are being mourned by family, friends and countless members of the hockey community at the funeral Monday in a Philadelphia suburb for the brothers who died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hockey community, family and friends mourn brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau at their funeral
Hockey community, family and friends mourn brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau at their funeral | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:10 IST, September 9th 2024