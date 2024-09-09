Published 23:10 IST, September 9th 2024
Hockey community, family and friends mourn brothers John and Matthew Gaudreau at their funeral
John and Matthew Gaudreau are being mourned by family, friends and countless members of the hockey community at the funeral Monday in a Philadelphia suburb for the brothers who died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
