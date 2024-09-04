sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C’Ship in Pune from September 5-15

Published 18:45 IST, September 4th 2024

Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C’Ship in Pune from September 5-15

Hockey Maharashtra will host the fourth edition of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here from September 5 to 15

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India's Hockey captain Harmanpreet Sigh presents PM Modi with a signed hockey stick by the entire team
India's Hockey captain Harmanpreet Sigh presents PM Modi with a signed hockey stick by the entire team | Image: X/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:45 IST, September 4th 2024