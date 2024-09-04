Published 18:45 IST, September 4th 2024
Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National C’Ship in Pune from September 5-15
Hockey Maharashtra will host the fourth edition of the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship here from September 5 to 15
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Hockey captain Harmanpreet Sigh presents PM Modi with a signed hockey stick by the entire team | Image: X/@narendramodi
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:45 IST, September 4th 2024