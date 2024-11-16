Published 23:42 IST, November 16th 2024
14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship: Odisha Secure Title; Haryana Finish Second
The Final of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw Hockey Association of Odisha emerge victorious over Hockey Haryana to claim the title.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Final Results: 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2024 | Image: www.hockeyindia.org
