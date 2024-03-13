×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

2011 Cricket World Cup-winning coach to help Indian men's hockey team in Paris Olympics

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton confirmed to PTI that South African will be with his wards at the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey India
Hockey India | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

It's mind over matter for Hockey India as the sports body hired renowned South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton to assist the men's national team in the Paris Olympics.

Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, will be a part of the support staff of the country's men's hockey team in Paris. He was also there when the team won gold medals at the recent Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games.

Advertisement

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton confirmed to PTI that Upton will be with his wards at the Olympics.

"We have Paddy Upton, he will be with us in Australia (for Test series). We will be using him wisely. For sure he will be there for Olympics with us," Fulton said when asked about the mental conditioning coach's services.

Advertisement

Fulton, who is also a South African, believes that world ranked fourth India are still to reach their peak and there are plenty of bases to cover in the coming months.

"We are not complete yet but, in 4-5 months from the Olympics, we will be there.

Advertisement

"Ideally any high-performing team wants to win any tournament. That's the ideal goal to be realistic. But realistically, we are ranked fourth in the world now, does that mean podium 'right now no' but that's the beauty of hockey," he said.

"Realistically, we are not there there yet but we still have time." The coach said the Indian team is currently in a development phase.

Advertisement

"We are in a development phase with the squad. We are trying to create some depths in different positions. That's important to do now because it really counts in crunch matches in Olympics," he said.

Talking about India's recent home campaign in the FIH Pro League, Fulton said said he was neither satisfied not disappointed.

Advertisement

"If you look at the four matches -- 2 against Holland, 2 against Australia -- I think we are disappointed with the second game against Australia, 5 minutes to go we were 2-1 up and then we made a mistake which got punished and then we lost the shoot-out," he said.

"The first game was a strange one, we got to learn a lot of lessons there tactically, but to be 0-2 down after 90 seconds.

Advertisement

"But the Dutch games I feel we were really organised. But 2-2 I felt was fair result for both games. They are the league leaders and they are the team to chase at the moment." Fulton is in no mood to make any drastic changes in the style of play and said the upcoming Australia tour holds great significance for the side.

"Now we are in Bhubaneswar for next three weeks for the training and then we go to Australia for five Test matches and that's really important, and then we come back to Bengaluru and after selection is done, we leave for the Pro League.

Advertisement

"We are just carrying on with our training, we are focussed on becoming very strong defensively, we need to improve our offence. We are not changing a lot, just focussing on getting better and consistent," he said.

India are scheduled to tour Australia from April 2 till 15 for a five-Test series in Perth. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Team India pose for a photo in 2017

India's Triple centurion

a few seconds ago
Capitol Hill

US news

2 minutes ago
Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

6 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

10 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

10 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

15 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

16 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

18 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

19 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

19 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

22 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

24 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

25 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

26 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

26 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

27 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

27 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo