Published 17:15 IST, September 7th 2024

ACT Hockey: India look to start fresh after Olympic bronze, eye title defence

The Indian men's hockey team will look to press the restart button after a successful Olympic campaign and defend its Asian Champions Trophy title when it open its campaign against hosts China here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian hockey team
Indian hockey team | Image: Olympics.com
