Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

After two straight wins, India fancy chances against Australia in men's FIH Pro League

Their confidence boosted after back-to-back wins, India will fancy their chances against formidable Australia in their third match of the men's FIH Pro League hockey here on Thursday. India outplayed Spain 4-1 before registering a thrilling 4-2 shootout win.

Press Trust Of India
Hockey India
Hockey India | Image:X.com
Their confidence boosted after back-to-back wins, India will fancy their chances against formidable Australia in their third match of the men's FIH Pro League hockey here on Thursday.

India outplayed Spain 4-1 before registering a thrilling 4-2 shootout win -- after 2-2 scoreline in regulation time -- over defending champions and world number one the Netherlands to begin their season with a bang.

Historically, the head-to-head record between the two teams is heavily skewed in favour of Australia but the Indians have done better in recent times, especially in the last season of the FIH Pro League.

India had beaten Australia 5-4 and 4-3 in shootout (after 2-2 in regulation time) in the two-legged tie in Rourkela last season, and the Harmanpreet Singh-led home side would look to continue their rare winning run against their mighty opponents.

Australia are also coming into Thursday match at the Kalinga Stadium after two wins -- 4-3 against Spain and 5-0 against Ireland -- and they would be hoping to make amends of their two-match defeat to the Indians in the previous edition of FIH Pro League.

Reflecting on the performance of his players so far, Indian team chief coach Craig Fulton said, "It's been a good performance so far from the team, but there's a lot to improve." "Playing back-to-back matches against top teams is always tough, but we got a good break to recover and now the focus is on the last two games of the Bhubaneswar leg." Fulton knows how strong is the Australian team but he said his players are ready for the match on Thursday.

"It is surely going to be a tough match. They (Australia) are coming off solid back-to-back wins.

"For us, there were a few learnings from the first two games, and our focus will be to improve and better our performance. We are up for the challenge and look to keep the momentum going." The good news for India is that captain Harmanpreet Singh has been among goals with three strikes so far, and he would be looking for more.

In the Indian goal, veteran PR Sreejesh turned was going strong as he turned out to be the saviour in India's 4-2 shootout win over the Netherlands.

India will then take on Ireland in their last match of the Bhubaneswar leg on Friday before moving to Rourkela for the return fixtures.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

