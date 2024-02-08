Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Ajit Singh Gill, Singapore's oldest Olympian and former Indian-origin national hockey player dies

Singapore's oldest Olympian and former national hockey player of Indian-origin, Ajit Singh Gill, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 after battling end-stage renal failure, according to a media report.

Press Trust Of India
Ajit Singh Gill,
Ajit Singh Gill, | Image:x.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Singapore's oldest Olympian and former national hockey player of Indian-origin, Ajit Singh Gill, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95 after battling end-stage renal failure, according to a media report.

Gill, who competed in the 1956 Melbourne Games, is survived by his 92-year-old wife Surjit Kaur, five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Advertisement

His family and friends in the sports community remember him as a sport-loving man whose kind and indefatigable spirit inspired many.

His eldest son Dr Mel Gill, who is a psychologist, said that his father fractured his hip last February after a fall but “healed sufficiently in three months”. However, his health deteriorated later on owing to renal failure.

Advertisement

Singapore National Olympic Council president Grace Fu said she was saddened by the news of Gill's death.

Extending her condolences to his family, she said: “Ajit was the quintessential sportsman of his time... he remained active in Singapore sports after his competitive sporting career and participated in many activities. He will be greatly missed.” Noting that Gill was then one of two surviving members of the 1956 Olympic team, Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas said: “I’d known him for over 50 years since he was a school teacher. He was an iconic figure. He was someone who, even into his 90s, was very active, still playing golf and he would always be available to come for events, to talk to players and share his experiences – he was an inspiration.” 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment37 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment43 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World44 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement