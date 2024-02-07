English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Chile beat Czech Republic 1-0 to finish seventh in FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier

Chile rode on Fernanda Villigran's penalty strike in the second quarter to beat Czech Republic, the lowest ranked side in the tournament, 1-0 to finish seventh in the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Chile vs Czech Republic
Chile vs Czech Republic | Image:X/@FIH_Hockey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chile rode on Fernanda Villigran's penalty strike in the second quarter to beat Czech Republic, the lowest ranked side in the tournament, 1-0 to finish seventh in the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.

Even though they failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, it should be a morale-boosting win for the Chileans, ranked 22nd in the world, over world No. 31 Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Viilligran scored the lone goal in the 27th minute during the seventh-eighth place classification match.

It was Chile's only second over Czech Republic in the history of the game. The Chileans had also defeated Czech 6-0 in the pool stages here.

Advertisement

Chile were by far the better side on display as they dominated the match from start to end.

Chile kept up the pressure on the Czech defence from the onset and made innumerable circle entries but goals eluded them in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Chile secured two penalty corners in the first quarter as against Czech's one but both the sides failed to break the deadlock.

It was a midfield battle in the second quarter but Chile managed to earn a penalty stroke just three minutes from half-time for a foul inside the circle and Villigran stepped up to convert the chance, handing her side the lead.

Advertisement

After the change of ends, Chile continued their attacking game and in the process bagged four penalty corners but failed to convert any of them.

The fourth and final quarter was all about Czech's pressure as the Chileans opted to go into the defensive mode and their ploy succeeded as they managed to hold on to their lead to come out winners. 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  3. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World26 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News27 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement