Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Defending champions Haryana reach final of hockey Women''s National Championship

Navneet Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi and Deepika scored for Haryana.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana Comprehensiv win in Women's National Hockey Championship 2024
Women's National Hockey Championship 2024 | Image:X@Hockeyindia
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Defending champions Haryana booked a place in the final with a fluent 4-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand in the Senior Women's National Championship, here on Friday.

Advertisement

After a goalless first quarter, Haryana broke the deadlock with an indirect penalty corner, scored by Navneet in the 27th minute.

Haryana moved ahead in the contest when Jyoti (40th) and Sharmila (44th) inflated their lead with a goal each.

Advertisement

Jharkhand came close through Sangita Kumari, who slapped an open opportunity wide before Mahima Tete had her attempt saved by goalkeeper and skipper Savita Poonia.

Haryana added their fourth in 57th minute when Deepika's powerful drag went off a deflection into the goal. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

