Published 22:40 IST, October 14th 2024
Florida Panthers say Matthew Tkachuk will be sidelined about a week with an illness
The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for about another week because of an illness, a timetable that suggests he'll miss a total of six games for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk raises the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:40 IST, October 14th 2024