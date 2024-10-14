sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:40 IST, October 14th 2024

Florida Panthers say Matthew Tkachuk will be sidelined about a week with an illness

The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for about another week because of an illness, a timetable that suggests he'll miss a total of six games for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk raises the Stanley Cup trophy after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Sunrise, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File
