sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:00 IST, July 16th 2024

From being hapless victim of a TV sting to Olympic medallist: Lalit's journey to stardom

From being a hapless victim of a sting operation at the start of his career to becoming an Olympic medallist, Indian men's hockey team striker Lalit Upadhyay has worked hard to rebuild his career and considers all the setbacks as blessings in disguise.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lalit Upadhyay
Lalit Upadhyay | Image: lalitupadhyay/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

21:00 IST, July 16th 2024