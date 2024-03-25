×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Harendra frontrunner to replace Schopman as women's hockey coach

Harendra Singh is the frontrunner to replace Janneke Schopman as the Indian women's hockey team coach after he recently appeared for an interview, with the national body suggesting that he is the best person to lift the side following its failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey India
Hockey India | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Harendra Singh is the frontrunner to replace Janneke Schopman as the Indian women's hockey team coach after he recently appeared for an interview, with the national body suggesting that he is the best person to lift the side following its failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Harendra has served at the same position in the past before being appointed as the United States men's team coach in 2021.

Advertisement

"Yes, Harendra is in line to replace Janneke. Hockey India is keen to appoint him. He knows the structure of Indian hockey having coached both the men's and women's teams in the past. He is the best person to take the women's side to where it belongs," a source in the national federation told PTI.

"Moreover, it is in his best interest also having been out of the country for the past couple of years. The only issue which remains is negotiation of salary because he is drawing a handsome amount in the US and it remains to be seen whether it can be matched." Hockey India secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh confirmed that Harendra appeared for the interview but said his appointment is not yet confirmed as there are other candidates as well.

Advertisement

"Yes, Harendra has appeared for the interview but nothing has been decided from our side yet. There are 11-12 candidates and we will decide taking into account every aspect," Bhola Nath told PTI without elaborating further.

According to the Sports Ministry rules, Rs 3 lakh per month is the cap for Indian coaches but it has been learnt that Harendra is demanding more as per his current package with the US team.

Advertisement

If appointed, Harendra will replace Schopman, who quit last month complaining about difficult work environment for foreign coaches in India after the women's team failed to qualify for the Paris Games.

Harendra has worn many hats in Indian hockey in the past. He was appointed head coach of the Indian junior team in 2014, and under his guidance the side won the 2016 men's Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

Advertisement

Following his success with the junior side, he was appointed the head coach of the senior women's national team in September 2017. The side went on to win the gold medal at the 2017 Asia Cup.

In May 2018, Harendra replaced Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne as the senior men's team coach with the former taking over the women's side.

Advertisement

Harendra, however, was shown the door in January 2019 following a string of poor performances by the men's side.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Your Vote is to Elect a Humane Prime Minister, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Musk's X Corp lawsuit

3 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

''King'' beats Kings

5 minutes ago
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's New Films

6 minutes ago
Indian football team

IND vs AFG

8 minutes ago
Hockey India

Harendra frontrunner

9 minutes ago
Cameron Diaz

Cameron On Second Child

13 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik

RCB beat PBKS by 4 wkts

14 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

19 minutes ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya

Nawazuddin Back With Wife

24 minutes ago
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024

Spain Masters challenge

25 minutes ago
Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani gears up

31 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

32 minutes ago
Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty

Jr NTR-Prashant Neel Film

33 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi

PC-Nick, Malti's Holi

39 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

40 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma celebrates Holi

IPL world celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Hanuman Beniwal to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rajasthan's Nagaur Seat

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Viral: 5-ft Alligator Discovered Inside The Stomach Of An 18-Foot Python

    World12 hours ago

  4. A Terrorist is a Terrorist in Any Language: EAM Jaishankar in Singapore

    World14 hours ago

  5. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo