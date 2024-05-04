Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Haryana, Maharshtra win in National Women's Hockey League

In the opening match of the day, Haryana defeated Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha and Maharashtra register wins on first day in National Women's Hockey League | Image:X@TheHockeyIndia
Advertisement

Haryana and Maharashtra won their respective matches by identical 2-1 margin in the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) here on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Haryana defeated Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory.

Advertisement

Haryana captain Neelam (28th minute) converted a penalty corner late in the second quarter to put her team ahead at halftime. Vanlalrinhlui (39th) scored a field goal for Mizoram to restore parity and apply pressure on their opponents.

However, a decisive field goal from Pinki (43rd) towards the end of the third quarter ensured the win for Haryana.

Advertisement

In the day's second match, Maharashtra defeated Bengal 2-1.

The first goal of the game came late in the second quarter through a penalty corner conversion by Aishwarya Dubey (29th).

Advertisement

The lead, though, didn't last long as Jamuna Ekka (33rd) converted a penalty corner for Bengal to equalise early in the third quarter.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (54th) scored a field goal in the final quarter to score the winners for Maharashtra. Later in the day, Manipur will take on the Odisha, while Jharkhand will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Published May 3rd, 2024 at 23:10 IST