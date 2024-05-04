Odisha and Maharashtra register wins on first day in National Women's Hockey League | Image:X@TheHockeyIndia

Haryana and Maharashtra won their respective matches by identical 2-1 margin in the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) here on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Haryana defeated Mizoram 2-1 to bring up their second consecutive victory.

Haryana captain Neelam (28th minute) converted a penalty corner late in the second quarter to put her team ahead at halftime. Vanlalrinhlui (39th) scored a field goal for Mizoram to restore parity and apply pressure on their opponents.

However, a decisive field goal from Pinki (43rd) towards the end of the third quarter ensured the win for Haryana.

In the day's second match, Maharashtra defeated Bengal 2-1.

The first goal of the game came late in the second quarter through a penalty corner conversion by Aishwarya Dubey (29th).

The lead, though, didn't last long as Jamuna Ekka (33rd) converted a penalty corner for Bengal to equalise early in the third quarter.

Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (54th) scored a field goal in the final quarter to score the winners for Maharashtra. Later in the day, Manipur will take on the Odisha, while Jharkhand will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh.