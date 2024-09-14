Published 15:53 IST, September 14th 2024
HI names 33-member core probable group for national women’s coaching camp
Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from September 15 to October 9.The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru.
Image: www.hockeyindia.org
