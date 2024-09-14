sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:53 IST, September 14th 2024

HI names 33-member core probable group for national women’s coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 33-member Indian women’s hockey team for the national coaching camp to be held from September 15 to October 9.The camp will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
HI names 33-member core probable group for national women’s coaching camp | Image: www.hockeyindia.org
