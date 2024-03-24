×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 00:36 IST

Hockey Haryana crowned Champions of the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship

Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra 1-0 (3-0 SO) in a nail-biting Final to win the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hockey Haryana
Hockey Haryana | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra 1-0 (3-0 SO) in a nail-biting Final to win the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune. While Deepika (26’) scored for Hockey Haryana in regulation time, Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored in the shootout and their Captain Savita made three successive saves to take them to glory.

Hockey Haryana applied pressure on their opponents right off the blocks, keeping the ball in Hockey Maharashtra’s half for a major part of the first quarter. While Hockey Haryana made a few circle penetrations, no goals were scored as the first quarter ended with the score 0-0.

Advertisement

The second quarter started in similar fashion and Hockey Haryana was awarded a penalty stroke a little over five minutes into the quarter. Rajani Etimarpu, the goalkeeper for the hosts, kept the ball out, much to the delight of the fans at the stadium. Their happiness was short-lived as leading goal-scorer of the tournament Deepika (26’) converted a penalty corner to put Hockey Haryana in the lead.

An opportunity presented itself to Hockey Haryana to double their lead, but a gritty Hockey Maharashtra defence kept the ball from finding the back of the net. Both teams came close to scoring but neither succeeded as the third quarter ended with Hockey Haryana leading 1-0.

Advertisement

With a little over six minutes left in the game, Hockey Maharashtra found their elusive equalizer with a penalty corner conversion from Akshata Abaso Dhekale (54’), bringing even more excitement into the game. Hockey Haryana was awarded a penalty corner with under two minutes left, but failed to score as the game went into a penalty shoot-out with the score reading 1-1.

Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored for Hockey Haryana in the shootout while Indian Women’s Hockey Team and Hockey Haryana’s Captain and goalkeeper Savita made three successive saves as Hockey Haryana clinched the Gold at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship.

Advertisement

Hockey Jharkhand finishes in third place with win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh:

In a late afternoon clash, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-0 to ensure they would finish the tournament at third place for the third year in a row. While both teams have displayed their goal scoring prowess throughout the competition, the ensuing encounter was a low scoring thriller.

Advertisement

Sangita Kumari (3’) broke the deadlock as early as the third minute to give Hockey Jharkhand the lead. Despite various measures, Hockey Madhya Pradesh was unable to find the equaliser. Late in the fourth quarter Ropni Kumar (59’) successfully converted a penalty corner to double the lead and seal the victory for Hockey Jharkhand.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 00:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR beat SRH

KKR beat SRH

an hour ago
Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer Rushed to Hospital in Vijaywada

Andhra Guv Hospitalised

an hour ago
Jaish-e-Mohammed terror suspects

4 JeM Terrorists Held

an hour ago
Rupay Prime Volleyball league

Prime Volleyball League

2 hours ago
Mumbai railway megablock

Mumbai Railway Mega Block

2 hours ago
Hockey Haryana

Hockey Haryana

2 hours ago
Bulandshahr Fire

Bulandshahr Fire

2 hours ago
Congress releases 4th list of 46 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress 4th List

2 hours ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 hours ago
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana for KKR

2 hours ago
Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra

2 hours ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

2 hours ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

2 hours ago
BRS

Delhi Excise Policy Case

2 hours ago
Anil Kapoor

Anil Was Offered Baazigar

2 hours ago
arrested

IIT Student Detained

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

When Deepika Inspired SLB

2 hours ago
Mitchell Starc

IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan: Man Kills Father After Argument, Buries Body in Courtyard

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Nostradamus' Predictions Revisited as UK Royals Face Health Battles

    World7 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World9 hours ago

  4. Suriya's Fan Expresses Desire To 'Borrow' Him, Wife Jyotika Reacts

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  5. This Spoon Is Found In Every Indian House; A Man Tries To Find Out Why

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo