×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Hockey India goes with tried-and-tested in picking core probables for women's national camp

The HI had earlier selected 60 players for the camp before trimming the squad strength based on the selection trials which were held here on April 6 and 7 after the recent National Championship.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia | Image:Hockey India/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Seasoned campaigners like goalkeeper Savita Punia and forward Vandana Katariya were on Monday included in Hockey India's 33-strong list of core probables with some new faces also finding their way into the pruned group that will train here till May 16 for the upcoming FIH Pro League fixtures.

The HI had earlier selected 60 players for the camp before trimming the squad strength based on the selection trials which were held here on April 6 and 7 after the recent National Championship.

Advertisement

The Indian women's hockey team is set to travel to Antwerp and London to face Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain in the FIH Hockey Pro League starting May 22.

Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis said the new core group has the potential to achieve big things in future.

Advertisement

"The 14th Senior Women's National Championship was used to filter out the best hockey players from across the country, and over the last week the coaches and selectors have further handpicked the 33 players they believe have the potential to propel the Indian women's hockey team to greater heights," said Kruis The familiar faces include current skipper Punia, defender Nikki Pradhan, mid-fielders Salima Tete, Ajmina Kujur and Nisha.

India's first-choice forwards like Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumar and Katariya were also in the group.

Advertisement

HI had promised a revamped national camp after the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, a big step backwards after the historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics.

The most notable new additions in the camp were 22-year-old Marina Lalramnghaki, who represented Mizoram, and the 25-year-old Manisha Chauhan, who represented Manipur, in the nationals.

Advertisement

Preeti Dubey, who made her last appearance for the senior side during the World League Semifinal in 2017, has clawed her way back into the national setup after impressing the selectors and coaches in the assessment camp here.

Similarly, goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo, defenders Ropni Kumari, Preeti, midfielder Edula Jyoti and forwards Deepika Soreng and Rutuja Pisal have stepped up from the junior team that featured in last year's Junior World Cup.

Advertisement

The 33-member core group: 

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo.

Advertisement

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti.

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, Nisha.

Advertisement

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Andre Russell

Russell's bat weight

a few seconds ago
Pegatron

Pegatron iPhone plant

a few seconds ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar In Kannappa

3 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Co-lending assets of NBFC

4 minutes ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

7 minutes ago
Tata Motors

Q4 JLR sales

9 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir

Dhoni ready to brat KKR

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
Retro Games

Apple allows retro games

14 minutes ago
cyber crime

Gurugram Cyber Crime

15 minutes ago
PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Nationwide

17 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni faces Narine

18 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

suicide

19 minutes ago
Nithin Kamath

Seema Patil On Cancer

19 minutes ago
Pro-Palestinian activist agitating outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Nicaragua-Germany at ICJ

23 minutes ago
Bengaluru: BJP Worker Dies After Crashing Into Union Minister's Car Door

Bengaluru: BJP Worker Die

24 minutes ago
Gajendra Singh

Brainrecoding Edutech

35 minutes ago
Bengaluru facing brutal heatwave, netizens comparing it to Dubai

Bengaluru The Next Dubai

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education6 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo