Published 15:52 IST, September 11th 2024
Hockey: India hammer Malaysia 8-1 to enter ACT semifinals
Defending champions India qualified for the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third successive preliminary round win, here on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey: India hammer Malaysia 8-1 to enter ACT semifinals | Image: @airnewsalerts
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:52 IST, September 11th 2024