Published 15:52 IST, September 11th 2024

Hockey: India hammer Malaysia 8-1 to enter ACT semifinals

Defending champions India qualified for the semifinal of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament after thrashing Malaysia 8-1 for their third successive preliminary round win, here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
