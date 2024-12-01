Hockey India Names 20-member Indian Junior Women's Squad For Asia Cup

Hockey India on Sunday named a strong 20-member squad, led by Jyoti Singh, for the upcoming women's Junior Asia Cup to be hed in Muscat, Oman, from December 7 to 15.

As the defending champions, India enter the tournament with high hopes after securing their maiden title last year, defeating South Korea 2-1.

This tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. The host nation for the event is yet to be determined.

The competition will feature 10 teams divided into two pools.

India are placed in Pool A alongside China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, while Pool B consists of South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, and Sri Lanka.

Sakshi Rana has been named the vice-captain.

Nidhi and Aditi Maheshwari will provide a strong presence in the goal, while the defence will be marshalled by Manisha, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo, and Mamata Oram.

The midfield features a talented lineup comprising Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Rajni Kerketta, Sakshi Rana, and Khaidem Shileima Chanu.

India will rely on Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Kanika Siwach, Mumtaz Khan, and Lalrinpuii to lead the attack.

Binima Dhan and Himanshi Sharad Gawande have been named as reserve players.

Deepika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan and Beauty Dungdung have represented the Indian women's senior national team and will bring valuable experience.

Coach Tushar Khandker said, "We are excited to embark on our title defence at the women's Junior Asia Cup. This is a special group with a great balance of experience and young talent. Many of our players have already showcased their skills on the senior stage, and their presence will be crucial in guiding the team.