Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship: Mizoram stun Punjab to seal quarterfinal berth

The win enabled Hockey Mizoram to top Pool F with three wins from as many games ahead of Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Rajasthan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mizoram vs Punjab
Mizoram vs Punjab | Image:FanCode
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hockey Mizoram stunned Hockey Punjab 4-2 to secure a quarterfinal spot in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024 here on Monday.

The win enabled Hockey Mizoram to top Pool F with three wins from as many games ahead of Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Rajasthan.

Lalrinpuii (6th, 9th minutes) struck a brace, while skipper H Lalruatfeli (26th) and Marina Lalramnghaki (54th) converted two penalty corners for the winning side.

Hockey Punjab's goals came from the sticks of Taranpreet Kaur (35th) and Rajwinder Kaur (51st), both from penalty corners.

Hockey Mizoram joined Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal in the knock-out round, with one more spot up for grabs from Pool G.

In the quarterfinals, Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on Hockey Bengal, Hockey Jharkhand will play Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Haryana will clash against Hockey Association of Odisha.

Hockey Maharshtra's opponent in the quarterfinal will be decided on Tuesday as they will take on the winners of Pool G.

In other matches on Monday, Assam Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey 2-1 in an inconsequential Pool D tie.

Priyanshi Singh (25th, 33rd) converted two penalty corners for Assam Hockey, while Le Puducheery Hockey's goal was scored by R Kaviya (24th).

In another inconsequential tie, Goans Hockey and Hockey Chandigarh played out a 2-2 draw in a Pool E match.

Umra (30th) and Manisha Dhawal (47th) scored for Goans Hockey, while Simranjit Kaur (28th) and Rakhi (39th) found the net for Hockey Chandigarh.

On Sunday night, Hockey Punjab mauled Hockey Himachal 8-0, while Manipur Hockey got the better of Hockey Karnataka 3-0. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

