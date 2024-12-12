India Enter Semifinals With 9-0 Win Over Thailand, Qualify For Junior World Cup

Deepika led the way with four goals as defending champions India returned to winning ways in style, crushing Thailand 9-0 to enter the semifinals of the Women's Junior Asia Cup and also qualified for the upcoming Junior World Cup here on Thursday.

India opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Rana Sakashi.

The Indians were not able to breach the Thai defence in the initial moments of the game but once the deadlock was broken, there was no looking back.

Siwach Kanika (23') found the back of the net six minutes later and made it 3-0 for India with another striker in the 25th minute off a penalty corner.

Lalrinpuii scored a field goal in the 27th minute to put Thailand under tremendous pressure.

It was the turn of Deepika to get into the scoresheet as she struck India's fifth goal in the 28th minute.

India led 5-0 at half-time, making a remarkable comeback after their 1-2 defeat to three-time winners China on Wednesday.

Deepika returned to score the team's sixth goal in the 31st minute and then achieved her hat-trick in the 35th minute.

Kanika found her third goal when she scored her team's eighth goal in the 40th minute.

India completed the rout of Thailand with Deepiak's fourth strike in the 55th minute.

India had earlier registered convincing wins, thrashing Bangladesh 13-1 and Malaysia 5-0 in their first two matches of the five-team tournament.

The semifinals are slated for Saturday, with the final scheduled for Sunday.