Published 17:28 IST, November 10th 2024
India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil In Women's Act Hockey
Having struggled to win matches the entire year, the Indian women's hockey team will look to start afresh in a new Olympic cycle by defending its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title at home, beginning with a clash against lower-ranked Malaysia here on Monday.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India look to defend title on home soil in women's ACT hockey | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
17:28 IST, November 10th 2024