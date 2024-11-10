sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:28 IST, November 10th 2024

India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil In Women's Act Hockey

Having struggled to win matches the entire year, the Indian women's hockey team will look to start afresh in a new Olympic cycle by defending its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title at home, beginning with a clash against lower-ranked Malaysia here on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India look to defend title on home soil in women's ACT hockey
India look to defend title on home soil in women's ACT hockey | Image: ANI
