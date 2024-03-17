×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

India rope in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol

India have roped in Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis van de Pol to aid the men's hockey team's preparations for the Paris Olympics. A well-known hockey goalkeeping coach, Van de Pol has been working with the Indian goalies for nearly four years now, with his first stint in 2019.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hockey India
Hockey India | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India have roped in Dutch goalkeeping expert Dennis van de Pol to aid the men's hockey team's preparations for the Paris Olympics.

A well-known hockey goalkeeping coach, Van de Pol has been working with the Indian goalies for nearly four years now, with his first stint in 2019.

He will join the ongoing national coaching camp at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where he will work closely with PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

The 10-day special goalkeeping camp, overseen by chief coach Craig Fulton, will end on March 26, a week before the team leaves for the Australia tour.

"This is a very important phase for the Indian men's team. In their quest for another podium finish at the Olympics, Hockey India is ensuring the team is provided with all the necessary support they need to fulfil this dream," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey was quoted as saying in a media release.

"We have re-emphasised the importance of these specialised coaching camps in goalkeeping and drag flicking.

Van de Pol had conducted two special camps with the Indian team last year in July and September ahead of the Asian Games.

"We are delighted to engage Dennis who has been closely working with this group of goalkeepers for nearly four years now and understands the minor tweaks needed to lift their performance," he added. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

