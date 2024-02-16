Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

India score in final minute to beat Ireland 1-0 in men's FIH Pro League

A lacklustre India survived a mighty scare but eventually beat lower-ranked Ireland 1-0 through a Gurjant Singh strike in the final minute of their FIH Pro League match here on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
Hockey India
team India at the FIH Hockey5s World Cup | Image:X/@TheHockeyIndia
 A lacklustre India survived a mighty scare but eventually beat lower-ranked Ireland 1-0 through a Gurjant Singh strike in the final minute of their FIH Pro League match here on Friday.

Ireland frustrated the Indians for most part of the match with resolute defending but Gurjant saved the blushes for the home side as his powerful shot from the top of the striking circle in the 60th minute beat the Irish goalkeeper. India also failed to convert any of their six penalty corners. Ireland, who are ranked 11th as against fourth of India, got three PCs.

It was The Indians had a sloppy start and lacked the same level of energy which they showed in Thursday's 10-goal thriller against Australia.

Ireland, on the other hand, had more ball possession and were successful in cutting off Indian balls inside their circle.

India had the first real chance in the form of a penalty corner but captain Harmanpreet Singh's flick was saved in the goal-line by an alert Irish defender.

Ireland had their first chance in the 11th minute but Matthew Nelson's reverse hit was kept out by India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

The Indians put up a much better show in the second quarter as they slowly and steadily got back into the contest, enjoying more control of the ball.

India secured two more penalty corners in a span of five minutes but on both occasions, Harmanpreet failed to get past Ireland's first rusher.

Sukhjeet Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal had two good chances in the final two minutes before half-time but failed to break the ice.

While Sukhjeet's effort went wide, Hundal's reverse hit from top of the circle was saved by rival goalie Jamie Carr as India failed to break a resolute Ireland defence in the first two quarters that witnessed strategic hockey from both sides.

India's struggle continued after the change of ends as they failed to breach the Irish defence despite making a number of circle penetrations.

It looked the deadlock was finally broken when Akashdeep found the back of the net from Abhishek's pass but the goal was overturned after Ireland asked for review for an infringement on goalie Carr.

The Indians had more ball possession in the third quarter and secured another penalty corner but Amit Rohidas's try was saved by Carr.

India next play Spain in Rourkela on February 19. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Whatsapp logo