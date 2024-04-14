×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

India suffer 0-5 whitewash in Australia, lose fifth Test 2-3

The Indian men's hockey team failed to avoid a 0-5 series whitewash after going down 2-3 in the fifth Test against Australia, completing a nightmare of a tour here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Hockey
India Hockey | Image:X/@TheHockeyIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian men's hockey team failed to avoid a 0-5 series whitewash after going down 2-3 in the fifth Test against Australia, completing a nightmare of a tour here on Saturday.

The Indians entered the final game of the series after losing their previous four matches 1-5, 2-4, 1-2 and 1-3. The rubber was significant as far as preparation is concerned ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (4th) and Boby Singh Dhami (53rd) were the goal scorers for India, while Australia sounded the board through Jeremy Hayward (20th), Ky Willott (38th) and Tim Brand (39th).

The Indians started the game with an attacking mindset. Jugraj Singh lobbed the ball up to Jarmanpreet Singh in the Aussie half but failed to connect with the forward line.

Advertisement

India took the lead in the fourth minute through Harmanpreet from a penalty corner as he registered his third goal of the series.

Australia equalised in the 20th minute through Hayward, who scored his seventh goal of the series from a set piece.

Advertisement

India's reserve custodian Suraj Karkera made a fine save to deny Nathan Ephraums.

Seconds from the half time, Australia secured a penalty corner but Suraj Karkera kept India in the hunt by making an excellent save with his right leg to deny Hayward.

Advertisement

India started brightly after the change of ends and secured a penalty in the 37th minute but Harmanpreet's flick missed the target.

The Kookaburras stunned the visitors once again by taking the lead a minute later through Willot, who deflected the ball in front of the Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak from Nathan Ephraums's inch-perfect pass.

Advertisement

Australia added salt to India's wounds by extending the lead through an unmarked Brand who shot home from Eddie Ockenden's assist.

The Indians had chances and secured another penalty corner in the 42nd minute but Amit Rohidas shot wide.

Advertisement

The hosts too got two more penalty corners but the Indians defended well.

India meant business and looked to put pressure on the Australian defence in the final quarter.

Advertisement

Their efforts bore fruit when Dhami scored his first international goal with a reverse hit past Andrew Charter seven minutes from the hooter. But that was all India could manage as the Australian defence didn't commit any more mistakes, even though the visitors pressed hard. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

9 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

12 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

14 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

19 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

21 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

22 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

28 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

33 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

33 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

34 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

35 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

36 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

37 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

37 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

37 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

37 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

44 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo